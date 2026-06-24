A Rising Tide

Kalā DeSoto’s approach to surfing is much more than just grab a board, see the wave and charge ‘em! His method is more of a strategy — a series of shrewd maneuvers that sets him up for the best possible outcome.

Known as a “silent observer,” DeSoto’s cognitive yet quiet approach speaks loudly and has earned him the praise of many veteran watermen who recognize the deep ocean IQ of the 18-year-old professional surfer.

“Everything I do is definitely calculated,” says DeSoto, who admits to always being the quiet and observant type. “Even going on a 20-foot wave … that’s what’s going on through my head when I’m calculating — how this wave is gonna look before I even stand up.”

Fittingly, his cerebral calculations have added up to some pretty notable accomplishments as of late.

Earlier this year, DeSoto became the youngest surfer to win the prestigious Da Hui Backdoor Shootout at Banzai Pipeline in two categories: longboard and shortboard surfing. At the annual invitational competition that commemorates legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku, the rising Hawaiian surfer also rode off with honors for Best Overall Performer, Best Barrel Ride and Shootout Champion.

“It was crazy,” says DeSoto. “I wasn’t expecting (to win) really because there’s some big names out there. There’s hammers who have been doing this a lot longer than me, a lot more experienced.

“I was just going to get barreled really, to get good waves,” he continues. “I had no high expectations, but after I got my wave on the first day, I realized … there’s a good chance I’m going to win.”

His hometown of Mākaha has played a big role in his surfing accomplishments, DeSoto notes.

“Growing up here, you don’t just ride one thing — you do everything,” he says. “It’s just what we do. I don’t prepare to switch, I just kind of do it. I can just hop on a different board and surf it. I think it comes natural. Just growing up in it, it’s nothing new.”

DeSoto credits another annual competition — the Buffalo Big Board Surfing Classic at Mākaha Beach — for encouraging him to participate in all disciplines, from classic longboard and shortboard surfing to alaia (a wooden, finless surfboard) and paipo (a smaller, probe belly-board). He first entered the contest at age 8 and, over the years, his other family members have also competed.

At this year’s contest in February, DeSoto captured the Waterman Award, an honor reserved for the best all-around waterman.

DeSoto’s family — which includes seven siblings ranging in age from 29 to 6 — is a major influence on his surfing journey. His father is former world champion longboarder Duane DeSoto and his sister is pro surfer Puamakamae DeSoto.

He says surfing just started out as something fun for him to do. Eventually, however, he began to take the sport more seriously after watching his sister turn pro and win contests.

“As parents, it has been incredible to watch Kalā grow from a little boy who simply loved being in the ocean into the young man he is today,” says Duane. “Surfing has always been a part of who he is, and every step of his journey has been fueled by his passion, dedication and deep respect for the ocean.”

It’s this passion that moves DeSoto to volunteer with Nā Kama Kai, the nonprofit his father founded in 2008 — the same year DeSoto was born. Nā Kama Kai, which translates to “children of the sea,” connects keiki to the ocean and ‘āina to develop a deeper appreciation for the natural environment and themselves.

Every second Sunday of the month, the organization gathers together and takes keiki to different places to learn about sea animals, ocean safety, conservation and stewardship. DeSoto, along with other alaka‘i take them into the water to stand-up paddle or canoe, and talk story while teaching them.

“That’s a big part of the reason why I’m so comfortable in the ocean,” says DeSoto. “I’ve been learning about it and learning proper things about the ocean like waves, currents, tides … so I think that really helped me with my professional surfing. It really made me feel more comfortable in the ocean. I think that was my biggest takeaway.”

DeSoto is also an ambassador for the Smile Wave Fund, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of small communities through education and social integration.

“I love their mission of helping people and doing good things, protecting our reefs,” explains DeSoto. “They do a lot of environmental things and do a lot of work with less fortunate communities. (Founder Adelin Coigny) took us to South Africa and that was crazy to see the poverty over there — it’s like a whole other level. We took some of the kids surfing, it was great.”

Investing time in the community is just one way the young surfer helps others.

“I’ve had so much support from my elders and a lot of people taught me a lot of things and helped me out with a lot of things in the ocean,” he explains, “and that’s the reason I can do what I do. I think giving that back to the next generation is what’s important. It’s my kuleana to do that.”

Up next for DeSoto are back-to-back surf trips to Fiji and Indonesia before he returns home to prepare for the World Surf League’s Qualifying Series. His future goals are to win a world title in the WSL and represent the Aloha State in the Olympics.

“Surfing is a cultural practice for Hawaiians so it makes me really happy that I can continue that and represent where I’m from on a world stage,” says DeSoto. “That’s one of my favorite things about surfing.”

Before any competition, DeSoto begins his training weeks ahead by surfing at the spot where the event will be staged. He does this to get a feel for his surroundings and become comfortable with the waves.

“I’m always confident in my surfing. That’s not a problem for me. I know I can,” he says matter of factly. “It’s more just like the mental game for me. As long as I know I’m comfortable in that place, I’m comfortable with my boards, that’s pretty much all I do.”

“We have watched him put in the time, overcome challenges, and stay humble through both successes and setbacks,” says his mom, Mālia Kaʻaihue. “While we are proud of everything he has accomplished in the water, we are even more proud of the person he has become. Seeing him pursue his dreams while representing his family, his community, and Hawaiʻi with humility and aloha means more to us than any trophy ever could.”

When he’s not surfing at his favorite beach — Mākaha, of course — DeSoto can be found either fishing or dirt biking. His favorite place to dirt bike is the Kahuku Motorcross Track, which he says his great-grandparents actually started.

Still, no other past time beats surfing.

“You’re just free. You can do really whatever you want on the waves,” DeSoto says. “There’s just always something new you can do and that’s what I like best.

“I just want to be a better surfer. There’s a lot of work, a lot of potential that I haven’t hit,” he adds. “I just want to inspire other people, too, inspire the next generation of surfers.”