Westside A Comes Back To Defeat A‘U Koa

Kaua‘i County held the fifth-grade girls basketball playoffs Aug. 5 at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center. Though the A‘u Koa Rebels held a 1-point lead at halftime, the Westside A team clawed its way back to earn a 22-20 victory.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Westside’s Tavina Harris — the game’s top scorer with 14 points — grabs an offensive rebound and scores.
Rebels’ Skylyn Fagarang avoids the outstretched arm of Mary Joy Angala and completes on a layup.
Rebels’ Mikylah Labanon dribbles around Harlee Montemayor.
Westside’s Harlee Montemayor stops Cece Baliaris’ drive to the rim.
Rebels’ Zylah Blackstad-Texeira hits the game-winner with less than 15 seconds remaining in the contest.