   
KMW-Kosen-081617-2532

Westside A Comes Back To Defeat A‘U Koa

Kaua‘i County held the fifth-grade girls basketball playoffs Aug. 5 at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center. Though the A‘u Koa Rebels held a 1-point lead at halftime, the Westside A team clawed its way back to earn a 22-20 victory.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 8/16/17



Back to Top
 