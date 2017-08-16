Westside A Comes Back To Defeat A‘U Koa

Kaua‘i County held the fifth-grade girls basketball playoffs Aug. 5 at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center. Though the A‘u Koa Rebels held a 1-point lead at halftime, the Westside A team clawed its way back to earn a 22-20 victory.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I