Warriors Take Basketball Championship Title
The Warriors defeated the Lihu‘e Lakers Purple, 36-26, during Kaua‘i County basketball league’s sixth-grade boys championship game Aug. 12 at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center’s gym.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Warrior Hans Carlos drives by Daniel Kaili Pa to the basket.
Warrior Darrian Andres preps for a layup.
Warrior Elijah Lautej wins the rebound over Kelsen Rapozo.
Laker Sage Cua goes up against Nainoa Tolentino.
Laker Daniel Kaili Pa tries to shoot over Warrior players Syrus Delos Reyes and Tevita Varnuku.