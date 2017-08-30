   
KMW-Kosen-083017-3645

Warriors Take Basketball Championship Title

The Warriors defeated the Lihu‘e Lakers Purple, 36-26, during Kaua‘i County basketball league’s sixth-grade boys championship game Aug. 12 at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center’s gym.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

