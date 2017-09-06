   
Walk To End Alzheimer’s

A group gathered early Aug. 12 at Kapa‘a Beach Park for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kaua‘i. The event is held every year across the nation in more than 600 communities, and raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research, support and care.

Photos by Daniel Lane

