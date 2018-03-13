Waimea Town Celebration

The nine-day Waimea Town Celebration kicked oﬀ Feb. 17 with live music, a Slow Pitch Softball Tournament and Paniolo Hat Lei Contest, and much more. Proceeds from the annual event support West Kaua‘i Business & Professional Association projects, such as Historic Waimea Theater and restoration of the Hawaiian fort at Pā‘ula‘ula.

Photos by Matt Feeser