The nine-day Waimea Town Celebration kicked oﬀ Feb. 17 with live music, a Slow Pitch Softball Tournament and Paniolo Hat Lei Contest, and much more. Proceeds from the annual event support West Kaua‘i Business & Professional Association projects, such as Historic Waimea Theater and restoration of the Hawaiian fort at Pā‘ula‘ula.
Photos by Matt Feeser
Eric Hansen, Mele Khalsa and Sean Gormley
Dave Stewart and Love Brown
Ronald Sakoda, Elena Hamm, Mary Ann Kem and Grace Acain
Corina Miller and Nevin Smoker
Mark Minia and Sherry Singson
Kelieann Nuesca and Keanu Ishimoto
Tracy and Tayvian Goodwin, Tiare Goodwin-Ching and Leila Fu
Randy Dockery, Jim Murray, Rick Splinter and Erik Lloyd