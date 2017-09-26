Waimea Stands Its Ground Against Red Raiders

KIF hosted a riveting matchup Sept. 16 between the Waimea High Menehune and Kaua‘i High Red Raiders. The Menehune took a 16-0 lead over their opponents at halftime. Waimea then held fast to bag the 16-14 win.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM
Waimea’s Dylan Balaan completes this pass despite Noah Ho‘opi‘i’s best efforts.
Waimea’s William Kamaka-Riley leaps over this pile to make his school’s first touchdown.
Raider Noah Ruiz goes up for a pass against Alika Huddy.
Waimea’s Noah Bermudez stuffs the pass attempt of Kaua‘i’s Christian Manera.
Austin Paresa follows Keenan Kuamo‘o-Moses while dragging Noah Simao on a power run for the Raiders’ first touchdown.