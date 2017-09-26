   
Waimea Stands Its Ground Against Red Raiders

KIF hosted a riveting matchup Sept. 16 between the Waimea High Menehune and Kaua‘i High Red Raiders. The Menehune took a 16-0 lead over their opponents at halftime. Waimea then held fast to bag the 16-14 win.

Photos by RON KOSEN
