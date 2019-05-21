Waimea Loses To St. Francis In DII Final
Waimea High School’s baseball team took on the St. Francis Saints of O‘ahu in the May 11 Division II state championship ~ nals at Vidinha Stadium. St. Francis prevailed, 10-4.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Waimea Max Ham blows a pitch past a St. Francis batter.
Waimea first baseman Lacin Montemayor brings down a high throw to get the out. Running to first is batter Reece Kadota.
Waimea’s Levi Snowden makes contact with a pitch.
Cory Soares slides into home plate to give Waimea an early 1-0 lead.
Waimea third baseman Kainalu Lazaro tags out Bubba Akana during an attempted steal.