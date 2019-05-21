   
KMW-Kosen-052219-8447

Waimea Loses To St. Francis In DII Final

Waimea High School’s baseball team took on the St. Francis Saints of O‘ahu in the May 11 Division II state championship ~ nals at Vidinha Stadium. St. Francis prevailed, 10-4.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

