Waimea Girls Softball Shuts Out Mililani 12-0

The annual Waimea High School Invitational Softball Tournament, more than 30 years strong, was held Feb. 23-25 at Hanapepe Stadium. Waimea and Mililani battled it out during the quarterfinals Feb. 25, and the Trojans moved on with a 12-0 victory.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I