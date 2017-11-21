Wahine Comedy Festival In Kapa‘A

Female Comics of Hawai‘i brought the laughs to Trees Lounge in Kapa‘a Nov. 10 and 11 for the third annual Wāhine Comedy Festival with headliner Corky Gardner. The show also featured Patrice Scott, Brandi Morgan, Talicia Smith, Victoria Arnstein, Ronda Hansen, Erika Swartzkopf and Kaua‘i’s Kaiulani Mahuka.

Photos by Matt Feeser