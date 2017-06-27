Tropic Care 2017 Keeps Kaua‘I Healthy

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces gathered on Kaua‘i June 12-21 for Tropic Care 2017. As part of the U.S. military’s Innovative Readiness Training, the event gave reserve medical personnel the chance to practice in their areas of expertise, while providing free healthcare — medical, dental vision and physical rehabilitation services — to people across the island.

Photos by Daniel Lane