Thousands Gather For Garden Isle Marathons

Kaua‘i Marathon & Half Marathon kicked off its ninth annual event in Po‘ipu Sept. 3. More than 2,000 athletes flew to the Garden Isle from 48 U.S. states and 28 countries.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

