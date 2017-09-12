Thousands Gather For Garden Isle Marathons
Kaua‘i Marathon & Half Marathon kicked off its ninth annual event in Po‘ipu Sept. 3. More than 2,000 athletes flew to the Garden Isle from 48 U.S. states and 28 countries.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Alejandro Hernandez of Kapa‘a pushed a stroller through the half marathon.
The pack takes on the first leg up through Tree Tunnel.
Kaua‘i County Councilman Derek Kawakami gives the shaka in Tree Tunnel.
Michael Wardian of Arlington, Virginia, won the marathon for the second year in a row.
Godwin Esaki of Kapa‘a ran the half marathon in slippahs, local style.