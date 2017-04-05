Third Annual Bum Run MidWeek Kaua'i staff on April 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm Crowds gathered March 25 at Poipu Bay Golf Course for the third annual Bum Run. Runners and walkers took to the 3-mile course to raise money for American Cancer Society, as well as spread awareness about colon cancer in particular. Photos by Daniel Lane Kasey Nonaka and Mona Agor Kaitlin Lee, Ihilani Kali and Katy Britzmann Kaela Wold and William Laviolette Jerry Balderson and Cliff Van Dyk Lena Miyasaki, Sherrie Holl and Amy Christiansen Shirley and Larry Manning Dennis and Tara Erb Candy Barr and Mathea Allansmith Dean and Kainoa Adolpho Share and Enjoy: Categories PA'iNA Previous Article MIDWEEK KAUAI – 4/5/17 Next Article Building Relationships