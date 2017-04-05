KMW-PainaPage-040517-Image04-DL

Third Annual Bum Run

Crowds gathered March 25 at Poipu Bay Golf Course for the third annual Bum Run. Runners and walkers took to the 3-mile course to raise money for American Cancer Society, as well as spread awareness about colon cancer in particular.

Photos by Daniel Lane

