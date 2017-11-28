Style. Kaua‘I Comes To Poipu
Hawai‘i International Fashion Week presented STYLE. KAUA‘I Nov. 19 at KMloa Landing Resort at Po‘ipū, featuring local designers from around the state.
Photos by Matt Feeser
-
-
(Back, from left) Asher Adams, Beorn Chantara, (front) Alexandria Russell, Jeanne Cooper, Megan Anderson, Ashley Labelle, Edie Ignacio, Annarose Chaney, Christina Hedrick and Chanterelle Chantara
-
-
Melvin Valdez, Joseph Figaroa and Serena Valdez
-
-
Joseph Figaroa and Christina Hedrick
-
-
Andrea Davenport, and Kailen and Peggy Castillo
-
-
Jeanne Russell, Dawn Diviniste and Magenta Billet
-
-
Tawny Sasil, Angelia Cummings, Wanda Kauahi-Muffly, Joseph Figaroa and Maelani Morden
-
-
Gayole Konishi, Gerry Yamamoto, and Jean and Nikki Acoba
-
-
Alexandria Russell and Joseph Figaroa
-
-
Ruiz Romero, Joseph Figaroa and Lourdes Torres
-
-
Candace Boxer, Terri Kass and Mariya Kai Jones
-
-
Asher Adams, Joseph Figaroa and Megan Anderson