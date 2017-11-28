   
KMW-Paina-112917-Image05-MF

Style. Kaua‘I Comes To Poipu

Hawai‘i International Fashion Week presented STYLE. KAUA‘I Nov. 19 at KMloa Landing Resort at Po‘ipū, featuring local designers from around the state.

Photos by Matt Feeser

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 11/29/17



Back to Top
 