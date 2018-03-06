Students Play Ball At Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapēpē Stadium hosted the 2018 Waimea High School Softball Invitational Tournament Feb. 22-24. Athletes from Kaua‘i, Waialua, Kapa‘a, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i and Mililani took part in the three-day event.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kaua‘i High’s Justice Funamura-Sasil slides in safe at home when the Waialua catcher is unable to secure the throw.
Kaua‘i’s Kaylee Braun gets a hit. Kaua‘i played Waialua to an 8-8 tie.
Kapa‘a High centerfielder Tiani Kavi snags a line-drive hit for an out.
Kaua‘i’s Brina Telles-Kelekoma makes solid contact. Kaua‘i fell to Mililani, 11-4.
Waimea’s Kieren Henderson delivers a pitch.
Waimea outfielder Makayah Wisneski makes a catch deep in centerfield. Waimea lost 7-1, to Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i.