Students Play Ball At Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapēpē Stadium hosted the 2018 Waimea High School Softball Invitational Tournament Feb. 22-24. Athletes from Kaua‘i, Waialua, Kapa‘a, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i and Mililani took part in the three-day event.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I