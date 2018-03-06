   
KMW-Kosen-030718-6304

Students Play Ball At Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapēpē Stadium hosted the 2018 Waimea High School Softball Invitational Tournament Feb. 22-24. Athletes from Kaua‘i, Waialua, Kapa‘a, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i and Mililani took part in the three-day event.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 3/7/18



Back to Top
 