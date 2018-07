Soccer Players Compete To Fight Cancer

Lydgate Park hosted Kaua‘i Island Ladies Adult Soccer’s sixth annual Cancer Fundraiser Tournament July 7. About 40 participants broke into four teams and competed, with all proceeds going to American Cancer Society on Kaua‘i. For more information on future events, contact Emily Medeiros at emilyishidamedeiros@gmail.com.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I