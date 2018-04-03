It was a day of water fun March 25 for the Slide N’ Glide Easter Celebration at Kapa‘a Beach Park. The public was invited to participate in an Easter egg hunt and take part in water activities like a giant slide and inflatable zipline.
Photos by Matt Feeser
Judy and John Vegas
(Back) Carrielee, Aaron, (front) Praylee-Ann and Payton Serquina
Vance Hunt and Brayson Ornellas-Silva
Brayson Ornellas-Silva and Gage Yaris
Gage Yaris, Fernando Estenzo and Vance Hunt
Angelica and Skylar Metzger, and Abraham Murillo
Jesus, Jasmine and Jose Perez
Alexis Paulin and Arsha Fine
Cynthia Keener, Makoa Gonzales, Landen and Anabel Nakagoshi, Isabel Capistran, Galilea Mercado, and Scarlett and Kristie Kapuy