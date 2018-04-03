   
KMW-Paina-040418-3635

Slide N’ Glide Easter Celebration

It was a day of water fun March 25 for the Slide N’ Glide Easter Celebration at Kapa‘a Beach Park. The public was invited to participate in an Easter egg hunt and take part in water activities like a giant slide and inflatable zipline.

Photos by Matt Feeser

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 4/4/18



Back to Top
 