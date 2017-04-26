KMW-Kosen-042617-1204

Red Raiders Take Kif Baseball Championship

The Kauai High Red Raiders defeated the Kapaa Warriors 3-1 during the KIF baseball championships April 15 at Vidinha Stadium.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

