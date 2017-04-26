Red Raiders Take Kif Baseball Championship
The Kauai High Red Raiders defeated the Kapaa Warriors 3-1 during the KIF baseball championships April 15 at Vidinha Stadium.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
-
-
Kauai’s Sam Nakata leaps off first base to snag a wide throw. He was able to dive back and beat Trevor Kaui to the bag for the out.
-
-
Kauai shortstop Jacob Borrero slides at the edge of the outfield to snag a grounder
-
-
Warrior shortstop Leighton Moniz gets Hoku Parbo out at second and looks for the double play, as Kapaa second baseman Kade Kupihea looks on
-
-
Kapaa first baseman Chayse Basuel waits on the ball, as Jake Gushikuma dives back to avoid the pick off
-
-
Kapaa’s Kaimi Malina at the plate
-
-
Raider outfielder Blake Probasco runs in after catching the last out