   

Red Raiders Rise Up, Roll To Victory

Kapa‘a High’s Bernice Hundley Gym hosted a KIF JV boys basketball matchup between the Kaua‘i High Red Raiders and the Kapa‘a Warriors Jan. 31. The Red Raiders won, 39-32.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Kauai MidWeek 2/13/19



