Red Raiders Rise Up, Roll To Victory
Kapa‘a High’s Bernice Hundley Gym hosted a KIF JV boys basketball matchup between the Kaua‘i High Red Raiders and the Kapa‘a Warriors Jan. 31. The Red Raiders won, 39-32.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kapa‘a’s Akela Nu‘uhiwa-Gonda battles Marique Manera and Ethan Smith for a rebound.
Warrior Kala Rall drives the baseline against Micah Agtunong.
Red Raider Xaerys Dela Cruz goes up against Nu‘uhiwa-Gonda and scores 2 of his game-high 21 points.
Kaua‘i High’s Mikey Manera puts up a shot in the middle of a slew of Kapa‘a players.
Red Raider Ellsworth Doza Kaleiohi flips the ball toward the rim while being defended by Loni and Poki Tafea.