Red Raiders Fight, Fall To Visiting Sabers

The O‘ahu champion ‘Ewa Beach Sabers traveled to Kaua‘i to take on Lihu‘e’s Red Raiders, the DIII champs, in a Kaua‘i Youth Football match at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Dec. 1. The Sabers won, 25-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I