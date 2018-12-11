   
KMW-Kosen-121218-9102

Red Raiders Fight, Fall To Visiting Sabers

The O‘ahu champion ‘Ewa Beach Sabers traveled to Kaua‘i to take on Lihu‘e’s Red Raiders, the DIII champs, in a Kaua‘i Youth Football match at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Dec. 1. The Sabers won, 25-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

PA'iNA

