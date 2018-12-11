Red Raiders Fight, Fall To Visiting Sabers

The O‘ahu champion ‘Ewa Beach Sabers traveled to Kaua‘i to take on Lihu‘e’s Red Raiders, the DIII champs, in a Kaua‘i Youth Football match at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Dec. 1. The Sabers won, 25-0.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kaua‘i’s Pocho Bukoski ~ ghts o° a sti° arm from Tamatoa Sam and makes a touchdown-saving tackle.
Raider Zennon Alo-Rosa cuts down Teyton Ho‘ohuli in the back~ eld.
Kaua‘i’s Ares Rita runs through a crowd of defenders.
Raider Haezen Dizon leaps to snare a long pass.
After the game, the teams gather on the ~ eld for a group photo.