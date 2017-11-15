Red Raiders Edged Out By Damien Memorial
Vidinha Stadium hosted the semifinals of the Division I football state tournament Nov. 4. No. 2 seed Kaua‘i High School lost to Damien Memorial High of O‘ahu, 13-10.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kaua‘i High quarterback Christian Manera throws over Shilo Kaeo’s rush.
Kaua‘i’s Pomai Akau turns upfi eld with a screen pass, effectively avoiding Akila Arecchi.
Raider linebacker Koku Parbo steps in front of Logan Lauti for an interception.
Raider running back Jaykob Naka‘ahiki-Young maneuvers between defenders Akila Arecchi and Josiah Kaeo.
Kaua‘i wideout Noah Ruiz comes close to extending his team’s drive on fourth down at the end of the game, as Kyle Kinney defends.