Red Raiders Edged Out By Damien Memorial

Vidinha Stadium hosted the semifinals of the Division I football state tournament Nov. 4. No. 2 seed Kaua‘i High School lost to Damien Memorial High of O‘ahu, 13-10.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 11/15/17



