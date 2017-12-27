   
Red Raider Comeback Ends In Victory

Kaua‘i High School hosted a riveting KIF varsity girls basketball game Dec. 15 that pit the Kaua‘i Red Raiders against the Waimea Menehune. Kaua‘i outscored Waimea 17-2 in the ~ nal quarter for a 47-32 win.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

