Red Raider Comeback Ends In Victory

Kaua‘i High School hosted a riveting KIF varsity girls basketball game Dec. 15 that pit the Kaua‘i Red Raiders against the Waimea Menehune. Kaua‘i outscored Waimea 17-2 in the ~ nal quarter for a 47-32 win.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Waimea’s Lorenzo Monique fi nishes a fast break over Amalya Sales.
Waimea’s Kaye Serapio squeezes o° a shot in the lane.
Kaua‘i’s Taegan Keep, after winning a scramble for the ball, takes a shot as Dawn Serapio defends.
Kauai’s Kaylee Braun draws the foul on Starlynn Ripley.
Kaua‘i’s Tiana Manera goes hard to the hoop for a reverse layup.