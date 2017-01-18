KMW-PainaPage-011817-Image06-DL

Nippon Maru Comes To Kauai

The Nippon Maru docked on Kauai Jan. 6 for the first time in 35 years, inviting people on board for tours Saturday and Sunday. Built in 1984, the 110-meter-long ship is used as a training vessel for young cadets interested in becoming sailors.

Photos by Daniel Lane

Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 1/18/17



