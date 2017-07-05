   
Ninth Annual Mayor-A-Thon

The community gathered June 24 at Kapa‘a Beach Park for Get Fit Kaua‘i’s ninth annual Mayor-A-Thon. Participants walked, biked or ran anywhere from 1 mile to 8 miles along shared-use path Ke Ala Hele Makalae. Mark’s Place provided free breakfast and coffee.

Photos by Daniel Lane

