The community gathered June 24 at Kapa‘a Beach Park for Get Fit Kaua‘i’s ninth annual Mayor-A-Thon. Participants walked, biked or ran anywhere from 1 mile to 8 miles along shared-use path Ke Ala Hele Makalae. Mark’s Place provided free breakfast and coffee.
Photos by Daniel Lane
Lexi Jones and Priscilla Kua
Kirk and Joycelyn Arford
Wadw, Zand and Kaikili Asuncion
Roy Yamagata and Chantal Zarbaugh
Curtis Schibye and Jim White
Jasmine Asuncion and Andrea Turner
Beatrice Boreliz and Cindy Shimonishi
Debbie and Hi‘ilani Taniguchi with Suzette Medeiros-Kane
Palmer Hafdahl, Mayor Bernard Carvalho and Janet Berreman