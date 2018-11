Nā Wāhine Alaka‘i O Kaua‘i

YWCA of Kaua‘i hosted its 10th annual Nā Wāhine Alaka‘i O Kaua‘i (Women Leaders of Kaua‘i) Nov. 2 at Kaua‘i Marriott Resort honoring Virginia Beck, Maryanne Kusaka, Lila Metzger and Mehana Vaughn.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto