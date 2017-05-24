   
May Day By The Bay

‘Ahahui Kiwila Hawaii O Mo‘ikeha hosted its annual May Day by the Bay fundraiser May 13 at Wai‘oli Beach Park. Themed “Keeping the Culture Alive,” the day featured musical performances, cultural demonstrations, games, food and more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

PA'iNA

