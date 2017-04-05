Lihue Red Raiders Shut Out By Sharks, 42-0

The Waimanalo Sharks football team traveled to Kauai to play Kauai teams from three different divisions. This game was held Saturday, March 25, at Bryan Baptiste Memorial Sports Complex, between the Division II Lihue Red Raiders and the Sharks. The Sharks won 42-0.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Lihue’s Joshua Ibaan hangs on to fi nish off this tackle of Matty Malepeai
Lihue’s Micah Alvarez stops running back Keone Po’ouahi for a loss
Raiders’ Jahzi Dotimas-Batangan snags Kai Blackston with a shoestring tackle on the punt return
Lihue’s Xion Ramirez Oana defends a pass against Kalmana Kaleiwehea
Red Raiders’ Kila Apuna tried, unsuccessfully, to split two Waimanalo linemen