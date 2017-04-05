Lihue Red Raiders Shut Out By Sharks, 42-0

The Waimanalo Sharks football team traveled to Kauai to play Kauai teams from three different divisions. This game was held Saturday, March 25, at Bryan Baptiste Memorial Sports Complex, between the Division II Lihue Red Raiders and the Sharks. The Sharks won 42-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I