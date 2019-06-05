Lihu‘e Pirates Defeat Hanapepe Cubs, 10-3

The 15th annual Līhu‘e Baseball League Memorial Day Weekend Tournament welcomed teams from across the state to Līhu‘e Baseball Park. On Saturday, the Līhu‘e Pirates took on the Hanapēpē Cubs in the Pinto Division, winning the match 10-3.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Cubs’ left fielder Ryver Balocan makes a sliding catch and hangs on to the ball, despite colliding with shortstop Camden Barba.
Cub Logan Gonsalves watches as a high inside pitch whizzes past him.
Pirate Cruise Butac-Sagucio swings for the fences.
Cub Kahiau Philip is congratulated after hitting the game’s only home run.
Pirate Jai Hashimoto beats the throw to home plate as catcher Logan Gonsalves reaches for the ball.