Lihu‘e Pirates Defeat Hanapepe Cubs, 10-3

The 15th annual Līhu‘e Baseball League Memorial Day Weekend Tournament welcomed teams from across the state to Līhu‘e Baseball Park. On Saturday, the Līhu‘e Pirates took on the Hanapēpē Cubs in the Pinto Division, winning the match 10-3.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

