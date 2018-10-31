Līhu‘e Angels, Braves Showcase Their Skills
The Angels played the Braves in Līhu‘e Baseball League’s last regular-season T-ball match Oct. 20 at Līhu‘e Baseball Park. Everybody hit every inning, and no score was kept.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Skyler Rego of the Angels gets the force-out at second before going for the double play at first.
Despite closing his eyes, Angels’ infielder Walker Agena makes the play in front of his teammates.
Braves’ Aries Arruda is safe after beating Knox Pegedor to third base, as Jadelyn Corpuz looks on.
Angels’ Kavea Nishi wraps his glove around a slow grounder.
Kenzie Perreira of the Braves tries to secure the ball, as Angels’ Trey Hooikaika breaks for home.