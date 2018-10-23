   
KMW-Kosen-102418-0973

Līhu‘e Red Raiders Overwhelm Cowboys

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Kaua‘i Youth Football Division I matchup between the Līhu‘e Red Raiders and the Hanepēpē Cowboys Oct. 13. The Red Raiders won, 12-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

