Līhu‘e Red Raiders Overwhelm Cowboys
Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Kaua‘i Youth Football Division I matchup between the Līhu‘e Red Raiders and the Hanepēpē Cowboys Oct. 13. The Red Raiders won, 12-0.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
-
-
Cowboy Ho‘okena Ka‘iliponi wraps up and drops Joshua Ibaan in the backfield for a loss.
-
-
Cowboy Lono Kaneko tries to race around defenders Chestin Ramelb and Jonathan Lau.
-
-
Raiders quarterback Austin Renaud avoids the rush of Rylan Mizumoto-Manuel.
-
-
Raider Reyson Goias hangs on to Rylan Mizumoto-Manuel and drops him behind the line of scrimmage.
-
-
Cowboys quarterback Zyden “Bula” Vea aims for his target downfield.