Līhu‘e Dragonflyz Outshine Diamonds
The Līhu‘e Dragonflyz went head-to-head with the Diamonds for a Junior Olympic softball matchup July 17 at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex. The Dragonflyz came out victorious, 13-8.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Līhu‘e’s Jordyn Chong-Tim lines up the pitch.
Diamond shortstop Savannah Simmons throws to first.
Diamond player Tira Kaui snags the ball to tag Keilee Salud.
Dragonflyz pitcher Kamalei Tanaka winds up for the pitch.
Diamond catcher Hailey Overmeyer and pitcher Doolie Rivera are unsuccessful at corralling a wild pitch, which means Līhu‘e’s Tyra Pagador is safe at home.