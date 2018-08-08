   
KMW-Kosen-080818-2816

Līhu‘e Dragonflyz Outshine Diamonds

The Līhu‘e Dragonflyz went head-to-head with the Diamonds for a Junior Olympic softball matchup July 17 at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex. The Dragonflyz came out victorious, 13-8.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

