   
KMW-Paina-110817-Image05-MF

Lambda Aloha Celebrates Halloween

Lambda Aloha hosted a Halloween party Oct. 29 at Trees Lounge in Kapa‘a featuring dancing, drag and more. Proceeds from the night supported the organization, which serves Kaua‘i’s LGBTQQIA community.

Photos by Matt Feeser

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 11/8/17



