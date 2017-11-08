Lambda Aloha Celebrates Halloween
Lambda Aloha hosted a Halloween party Oct. 29 at Trees Lounge in Kapa‘a featuring dancing, drag and more. Proceeds from the night supported the organization, which serves Kaua‘i’s LGBTQQIA community.
Photos by Matt Feeser
-
-
Dawn Wooten and Abi Rita
-
-
Wil Nelson and Steven Snably
-
-
Jason Yaris and Charlie Baker
-
-
Lauren Pingree and Elif Beall
-
-
Clarissa Cabbage, Blythe Amen, Patti Jacka, Christine Schuler, Heather Hultz and Jennifer Cole
-
-
Taylor Fite, Tiffany Chapman and Jordan Fite
-
-
Jess Anaya
-
-
Chantalle Pacheco, Ikaika Kaaihue, Chase Pitt, Illyanna Monroe and Hannah Archibald
-
-
Pall Gale, Jim Smith, Lilandra and John C.
-
-
Rob Anderson, Matt Yoakum, Roland Jacinto and Doug Howell