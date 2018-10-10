Lady Red Raiders Best Warriors In Three

The Kaua‘i Red Raiders faced oﬀ against the Kapa‘a Warriors in a KIF girls volleyball match held at Kaua‘i High School gym Sept. 29. Kaua‘i beat Kapa‘a in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-14.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I