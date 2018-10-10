Lady Red Raiders Best Warriors In Three
The Kaua‘i Red Raiders faced oﬀ against the Kapa‘a Warriors in a KIF girls volleyball match held at Kaua‘i High School gym Sept. 29. Kaua‘i beat Kapa‘a in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-14.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Red Raider Kaleonahe Bukoski saves the ball with a volley to a teammate.
Kapa‘a’s Sydney Nice fires the ball as Kaua‘i’s Vanessa Alcones and Hailey Iha set up the block.
Kaua‘i’s Rebecca Zenger swings at the ball as Chelsea Schneider attempts to deflect it.
Red Raider Maria Gojkovic deftly tips the ball over the net.
Warrior Shailee Teles-Kelekoma goes for a dig.