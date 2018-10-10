   
KMW-Kosen-101018-8612

Lady Red Raiders Best Warriors In Three

The Kaua‘i Red Raiders faced oﬀ against the Kapa‘a Warriors in a KIF girls volleyball match held at Kaua‘i High School gym Sept. 29. Kaua‘i beat Kapa‘a in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-14.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 10/10/18



