Ku'i At The County MidWeek Kaua'i staff on January 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm Josh Fukino, wife Pua Rossi-Fukino and Mark Rossi led Ku'i at the County Jan. 12 in observance of the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. At the event, attendees were invited to gain hands-on experience in various aspects of Hawaiian culture. Photos by Dennis Fujimoto Alfonso Murillo and Kihnahe Palama Allen Kapali, Noel Brooks and Chad Schimmelfennig Ciara Dela Cruz and Val Saffery Heanu, Blake and Kaiwahie Sakamoto-Flores Hope Kalai and Albert Genovia Mark Rossi, Pua Rossi-Fukino and Josh Fukino Tessa Belardo, Scotty Sagum and June Munoz Tommy Walshak and Josh "Jah" Rivera ZheiBree Dela Cruz and Journey Palama