   
markPAINA

Ku‘i At The County

Josh Fukino, wife Pua Rossi-Fukino and Mark Rossi led Ku‘i at the County Jan. 12 in observance of the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy. At the event, attendees were invited to gain hands-on experience in various aspects of Hawaiian culture.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto

Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 1/23/19



