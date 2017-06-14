   
KPAL Summer Football Play Is A Blast

KPAL hosted recreational football games June 3 at Vidinha Stadium field. In recreational play, all players are eligible to be receivers. There are no rosters and no score keeping.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

A Lı-hu‘e Patobos running back tries to keep his flag from the outstretched arm of a defender.

A Lı-hu‘e Raider hauls in a pass for a score.

Lı-hu‘e Red Raider passes to an open receiver.

A Lı-hu‘e Red Raider beats a Kapa‘a Steeler to the goal line

A Kapa‘a Steeler running back attempts to split the defense.

