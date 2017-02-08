Koloa Night Market kicked off Jan. 28 at Koloa Elementary School, and will continue on the last Saturday of each month. The evening offered live music, food, crafts and more, with the possibility of games and rides being included in future events.
Photos by Daniel Lane
Tyler Brown, Niely Carroll, Travis Brown, Jake Macdonald and Trevor Brown
Terri Iida and Oliver Ruiz-Remegio
Violet Bunce, Samantha Murphy, Lilah Hamid and Clover Bunce
Tracie and Brooke Jacintho
Addy, Liliana and Julian Gilliam
Rowena and Kiyannie Sablay
John Rego and Xeizlee Perreira
Chelsea Iwami and Megan Lawson
Aubrie Ortal, Avry Ortal, Andrew Ortal and Ryan Theis