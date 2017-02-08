KMW-PainaPage-020817-Image07-DL

Koloa Night Market

Koloa Night Market kicked off Jan. 28 at Koloa Elementary School, and will continue on the last Saturday of each month. The evening offered live music, food, crafts and more, with the possibility of games and rides being included in future events.

Photos by Daniel Lane

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 02/08/17



