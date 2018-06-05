Keiki Athletes Show Off Their Horsepower

Līhu‘e Baseball League’s annual tournament, Da Bash XIV, was held over Memorial Day weekend and hosted teams from across the state at Līhu‘e Baseball Park. The three divisions of the tourney included Mustang (ages 9-10), Bronco (11-12) and Pony (13-14).
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kalawai Dodger Kaikea Planas lines a double into the outfield. Jahren Altura, meanwhile, catches for the Wai-Kāhala Astros, who won, 14-3, in the Mustang division.
Līhu‘e Cardinals catcher Dylan Tanaka gets a passed ball to pitcher Matt Estrada in time to tag out Raecen Velez of Sandlot from Maui. Sandlot won, 15-4, in the Mustang division.
Kalawai Dodger Kamalu Albina slides safely under the tag of catcher Jahren Altura.
Līhu‘e Diamondbacks’ Taydeb Beadle makes contact in the Bronco division game against the Lugnutz of O‘ahu. Lugnutz won, 4-3.
D-back Makoa Chong steals second, beating the throw to Lugnutz shortstop Jayden Sevilleja.