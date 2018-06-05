   
KMW-Kosen-060618-5909

Keiki Athletes Show Off Their Horsepower

Līhu‘e Baseball League’s annual tournament, Da Bash XIV, was held over Memorial Day weekend and hosted teams from across the state at Līhu‘e Baseball Park. The three divisions of the tourney included Mustang (ages 9-10), Bronco (11-12) and Pony (13-14).

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 6/6/18



Back to Top
 