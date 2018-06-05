Keiki Athletes Show Off Their Horsepower

Līhu‘e Baseball League’s annual tournament, Da Bash XIV, was held over Memorial Day weekend and hosted teams from across the state at Līhu‘e Baseball Park. The three divisions of the tourney included Mustang (ages 9-10), Bronco (11-12) and Pony (13-14).

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I