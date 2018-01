Keahi Triumphs Over Līhué Arsenal

Southside Sports Center in Kōloa hosted a Kaua‘i Futsal matchup between Keahi and Līhué Arsenal Dec. 16. Keahi won 6-2. Kaua‘i Futsal is an organization that helps young futsal players develop their skills in both recreational and competitive arenas.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I