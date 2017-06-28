Kaulupono Girls Thwart Ballers In League Play MidWeek Kaua'i staff on June 28, 2017 at 9:38 am The Kaua‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation hosted summer basketball games as part of its community league. In one of the games, Kaulupono defeated The Ballers, 43-26, in the eighth-grade girls division. Photos by RON KOSEN PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I Kaulupono’s Grace Sabo blocks Tristie Souza’s 3-point attempt. The Ballers’ Lilya Cummings powers past Kyra Henderson for a layup. The Ballers’ Tasia Kamoku grabs a rebound. Kaulupono’s Kierstin Gummerus finishes a fast break with a layup as Lilya Cummings trails the play. Kaulupono’s Hazel Serapio squeezes a shot off against Auli‘i Tkenaka. Share and Enjoy: Categories PA'iNA Previous Article In Good Hands Next Article MIDWEEK KAUAI – 6/28/17