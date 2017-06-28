   
Kaulupono Girls Thwart Ballers In League Play

The Kaua‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation hosted summer basketball games as part of its community league. In one of the games, Kaulupono defeated The Ballers, 43-26, in the eighth-grade girls division.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

