Every Friday for several months in the fall, RumFire PM‘ipu Beach at Sheraton Kaua‘i Resort and KMloa Rum Company welcome local bartenders to compete for the title of Kaua‘i’s Best Bartender. Now in its third year, contestants are required to create an original KMloa Rum-based cocktail as they vie for a $4,000 grand prize.
Photos by Matt Feeser
Jose and Kristina Fuentes
Vanessa Sampson and Reese Donner
Nilo Badua and Ryan Hessler
Rachel Parker and Jake Martin
Courtney McLaughlin, Angelica Sutherlin, Nicole Garcia and Anna Henson
Gizelle and Gya Soriano
Melia Kelley and Ariel Neil
(Back, from left) Rachel Martin, Rachel Parker, Cole Jensen, Mycah Webster, (front) Justin Guerber and Kim Wright