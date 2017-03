Kauai Team Takes Third At Hawaii Island Tourney

The 20th annual Presidents Day Weekend Kailua-Kona Coed Tournament took place at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area Feb. 17-20. Photos in this spread are from the third-place game between Team Kauai (black and gray) and Hilo Wasabi (white) in the men-over-40 and women-over-25 division. Kauai came out victorious, 3-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I