Kaua‘I Society Of Artists Kicks Off New Show

Kaua‘i Society of Artists unveiled its 32nd annual ART Kaua‘i show Sept. 15 at its gallery in Kukui Grove Center. The show runs until Oct. 28, and features more than 80 pieces of art created by Kaua‘i residents.

Photos by Daniel Lane

