   
gracePAINA

Kaua‘i RSVP Luncheon

In 2019, more than 300 active Kaua‘i Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members provided service hours valued at nearly $1 million, a collective eﬀort that was celebrated during a Dec. 13 recognition luncheon at Kaua‘i Beach Resort.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 12/25/19



