Families recently flocked to Historic County Building in Līhu‘e for the 21st annual Kaua‘i Festival of Lights. The event, which opened Dec. 1, featured works by local artisans, as well as appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Photos by Matt Feeser
Michael Patton and Jill Lee
Tara and George Evers
(Back, from left) Janelle, June, Josh, (front) Emme, Mara and Arlo Willis
Nathan, Noah, Svjetlana and Reia Beck
Taworn, Preeda, Pathitta and Benyapha Panyamee
Jean and Emmanuel Lawrence
(Back, from left) Bryson Vivas, Lehua Watanabe, and (front) Ryder and Bryden Vivas
Robert Hennessy, and Lakota and Mara Sorensen
Elisha Chaffee, and Maia and Lee Cummings
(Back, from left) Tristy, Jeff, (front) Lauren and Carson Tara