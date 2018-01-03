   
KMW-Paina-010318-Image03-MF

Kaua‘I Festival Of Lights

Families recently flocked to Historic County Building in Līhu‘e for the 21st annual Kaua‘i Festival of Lights. The event, which opened Dec. 1, featured works by local artisans, as well as appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Photos by Matt Feeser

PA'iNA

