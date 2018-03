Kaua‘i Blows Away Hilo Hurricanes

The 23rd annual Kona International Soccer Tournament matchup between Kaua‘i and the Hilo Hurricanes took place Feb. 18 at Kailua-Kona at the old airport park. Kaua‘i won, 2-1, to qualify for the championship game.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I