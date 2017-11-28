   
Kapa‘A Rockies And Dodgers Get Their Game On

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Kawaihau Little League Intro Division matchup Nov. 18 between the Kapa‘a Rockies and Dodgers. Everybody got a chance to play, and no score was kept.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

