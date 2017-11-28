Kapa‘A Rockies And Dodgers Get Their Game On
Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Kawaihau Little League Intro Division matchup Nov. 18 between the Kapa‘a Rockies and Dodgers. Everybody got a chance to play, and no score was kept.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Rockies’ Alaka‘i Fernandez runs down a grounder that got through the infield.
A‘ali‘i Medeiros of the Dodgers swings and sends the ball into the outfield.
Dodger Judah Martin fields the ball as Ariani Kaui-Bautista looks on.
Rockies’ Jetsen Wakuta gets ready to throw to first.
Rockies’ first baseman Ike Tydingco throws home, while Mehana Williams is safe at
first.