Kapa‘a Junior Warriors Come Out To Play

The Kapa‘a Junior Warriors and Līhu‘e Red Raiders battled it out on the gridiron May 12 during a Kaua‘i Youth Football Division I matchup at Vidinha Stadium. When the game ended, Kapa‘a had a decisive 41-0 victory.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Red Raider Jahzi Dotimas-Batangan takes out Keanu Ebesu’s legs on a kick return, while teammate Brayden Poai pursues.
Junior Warrior Kawai Lingaton breaks through for his team’s first touchdown.
Kapa‘a’s defensive line waits for the snap.
Līhu‘e’s Micah Alvarez puts up a good fight, but is eventually dragged down.
Līhu‘e quarterback Austin Renaud tests his arm strength by going deep.