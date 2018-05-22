   
KMW-Kosen-052318-1357

Kapa‘a Junior Warriors Come Out To Play

The Kapa‘a Junior Warriors and Līhu‘e Red Raiders battled it out on the gridiron May 12 during a Kaua‘i Youth Football Division I matchup at Vidinha Stadium. When the game ended, Kapa‘a had a decisive 41-0 victory.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 5/23/18



