Kapa‘a High Dominates KIF Softball Match

Kapa‘a High hosted a KIF softball matchup with Kaua‘i High April 18. The Warriors scored 10 runs in the ~ rst inning, but the Red Raiders managed to hold them to just two runs the rest of the way for a 12-0 Kapa‘a win.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kapa‘a’s Lei Kaui rips a triple in the ~ rst inning.
Kaua‘i third baseman Naomi Gomes keeps her eyes on the ball.
Kapa‘a pitcher Koko Dakamas went the distance for the shutout.
Kaua‘i shortstop Justice Funamura-Sasil backpedals into left ~ eld to snag a pop-up.
Kapa‘a second baseman Shai Telles-Kelekoma makes a diving stop.