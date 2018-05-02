   
KMW-Kosen-050218-6462

Kapa‘a High Dominates KIF Softball Match

Kapa‘a High hosted a KIF softball matchup with Kaua‘i High April 18. The Warriors scored 10 runs in the ~ rst inning, but the Red Raiders managed to hold them to just two runs the rest of the way for a 12-0 Kapa‘a win.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

PA'iNA

