Kapa‘A Edges Past Kamehameha Schools Maui

A preseason tournament brought teams from around the state to Kapa‘a High School’s Bernice Hundley gym, where the Warriors of both Kapa‘a and Kamehameha Schools Maui faced off. Kapa‘a eked out the win, 46-42.

PHOTOS BY RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I