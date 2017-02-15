KMW-PainaPage-021517-Image09-DL

Ka Moku O Manokalanipo Paani Makahiki

Crowds gathered Feb. 4 for the Ka Moku O Manokalanipo Paani Makahiki in Waimea. The event pays tribute to the time of the year when Lono ruled the land, and featured ancient Hawaiian games, cultural demonstrations and much more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

