Ka Moku O Manokalanipo Paani Makahiki

MidWeek Kaua'i staff on February 15, 2017 at 2:46 pm

Crowds gathered Feb. 4 for the Ka Moku O Manokalanipo Paani Makahiki in Waimea. The event pays tribute to the time of the year when Lono ruled the land, and featured ancient Hawaiian games, cultural demonstrations and much more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

Iana Robinson and Myra Kamaka White
Isaac Plascencin and Kaimanu Kinney
Bailey Werner-Kanahele and Tyler Kanahele Jr.
Lani and Kawahine Kaui
Marcy Barinas, Frances Maximo, Pam Jardin, Maura Sabado and Veronica Carillio
Marce Idica, Lita Manglinong and Kama'i Napa'a
Anne Miyamoto and Lou Nishida Jr.
Lindsay Maclean and Karen Robinson
Jeremiah, Winter, Quinn, Archer and Julie Moon
Malie Jumawan and Sabra Kauka
Nash Ah-Loo and Justin Furumoto