It’s A Photo Finish For Track And Field Stars

Vidinha Stadium hosted Westside Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Track and Field and Qualifying meets April 5. This was one of six qualifying events for the state championships May 11-12. Kaua‘i finals will be held April 27 at Vidinha Stadium.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

