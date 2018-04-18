It’s A Photo Finish For Track And Field Stars

Vidinha Stadium hosted Westside Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Track and Field and Qualifying meets April 5. This was one of six qualifying events for the state championships May 11-12. Kaua‘i finals will be held April 27 at Vidinha Stadium.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kaua‘i’s Pono Carvalho edges out Waimea’s Joseph Hedstrom in the 100-meter hurdles.
A determined Kepler Niccore of Waimea clears the bar in the high jump.
Kaua‘i’s Junah Corpuz takes ~ ight during the long jump event.
Island School’s Olivia Gegen pulls ahead of Kapa‘a’s Grace Ventura and Waimea’s Zyana Villa in a close 100-meter dash.
Kapa‘a’s Kellen O’Rourke beats Kaua‘i’s Noah Hoopii by half a step in the 100-meter dash.